$8941 average at Truro Whiteface

Simon Chamberlain
February 21 2023 - 7:00pm
With the top-priced bull are Scott, Pip, Matilda and Sophie Hann, Elders Lincoln McKinlay and Lachie Mack, and Rob Martin, North West Real Estate and Livestock, Moree. Picture supplied

Truro Whiteface stud, Bellata, sold a bull for $22,000 at its Autumn on-property sale with an average of $8941 and an 83 per cent clearance of the 24 bulls catalogued.

