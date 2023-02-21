Truro Whiteface stud, Bellata, sold a bull for $22,000 at its Autumn on-property sale with an average of $8941 and an 83 per cent clearance of the 24 bulls catalogued.
The buyer of the top-priced lot was return buyer Ian Bjorksten, Wandong Herefords, Yeoval for Truro 'Stonishing S165.
Truro principals, Scott and Pip Hahn, said, "Stonishing by name and astonishing by nature," weighed 862 kilograms at 19 months old and had an eye muscle area of 124 square centimetres. Sired by Yalgoo Peacemaker P034, the bull is a homozygous poll.
"This is a very powerful bull with amazing carcase and shape. Such a wonderful type of calf with a very good structure. Lots of grunt, depth of body and capacity. His data set is amazing," Mr Hahn said.
"There was spirited bidding against an online bidder on this lot due to the bull's combination of phenotype and performance."
John Bacon, with his sons Lachlan and Riley, Ownaview at Warwick, Queensland, bought Truro Shootout S155, utilising Auctions Plus's online facilities, for $18,000 for use in their stud.
Also sired by Yalgoo Peacemaker, it was aged 19 months, weighed 836kg, and had an EMA of 125 sq/cm. Shootout had an intra-muscular fat percentage of 7pc, the highest in the catalogue.
"It is tough to find a bull with phenotype and figures, " Mr Bacon said. "Shootout ticked all the boxes, and he was probably the most structurally correct bull I'd seen."
Ross Trethowan, Lindawarra, Cookardinia, bought the third top-priced Truro 'Stralia S187, a horned bull sired by Hylands Fortunate Q265, for $15,000 and Truro Serengeti H182 (H) for $6000.
The bull was one of the youngest catalogued at 18 months and weighed 796kg, while Serengeti weighed 704kg and was described as a heifer bull with a birthweight of 37kg.
Mr Hahn said although the sale was out of the regular season in the North West of NSW, it was well supported throughout Eastern Australia.
"Most of the catalogue were under 20 months, displaying thickness and carcass; the sale bulls were phenotypically correct, offering genetics new to the breed," he said.
"This provided breeders with the opportunity to explore different bloodlines. The bulls sold have positive calving data, milk and carcass figures, with their IMF and EMA, figures also impressive, which is a constant and evolving focus of the Truro stud.
"Overall, the commercial breeders strongly supported the sale along with various stud breeders struggling to keep up with them.
The sale was a Helmsman auction, and the agents were Elders Gunnedah and Rob Martin, North West Real Estate and Livestock.
