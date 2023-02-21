Farmers in Moree Plains, Narrabri and Walgett local government areas are getting a visit from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) as part of a three-day blitz engaging farmers on proper pesticide use.
The blitz coincides with an announcement several days ago that 20 per cent of Australia's cotton crop has been damaged from off-target spray drift this season, costing the cotton industry $20 million to date.
Cotton Australia chief executive Adam Kay said all cotton growing regions in Australia had been affected by off-target spray drift this season, with about 60,000 hectares reporting damage.
"I've been in the cotton industry for 30 years, and this is the worst year in memory for spray drift damage to cotton crops, so we are taking this issue extremely seriously," he said.
Heavy rainfall spurred rapid weed growth across the country, prompting cropping farmers to spray their fallow country.
EPA Executive Director Regulatory Operations Carmen Dwyer said getting boots on the ground for inspections is a great opportunity to educate farmers about responsible pesticide use and understand any challenges around complying with label requirements.
"We recognise education is critical to preventing spray drift, so we're focused on educating farmers alongside traditional compliance approaches.
"We know the agricultural sector is concerned about the number of spray drift incidents this season, and we're committed to reducing the number of incidents occurring.
"It's been tough for the agricultural sector over the last few years with farmers facing adverse conditions including drought, floods and mouse plagues," Ms Dwyer said.
"These inspections are part of a more extensive compliance campaign the EPA is running across NSW, targeting agricultural areas with high rates of pesticide use, including the Macquarie Valley and Grafton areas.
"As part of the targeted campaign, we'll meet with farmers directly to discuss appropriate pesticide use and how they can meet their legal obligations.
"We are keen to work with farmers across these regions to inform better best practice chemical storage, record keeping and how to apply pesticides safely while reducing the risk to neighbouring crops, pets, livestock, the environment and their communities.
"Every landholder is responsible for ensuring they are up to date on pesticide management to protect their neighbours and the environment."
The EPA continues working closely with peak industry bodies, the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Local Land Services, and other regulatory bodies to increase education and improve compliance.
The inspections will focus on:
The EPA is starting inspections today, Tuesday, 21 February, in the Narrabri, Moree Plains and Walgett areas.
For more information on the best practice use of pesticides, visit the EPA's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.