EPA to blitz Moree Plains, Narrabri and Walgett areas

By Newsroom
Updated February 21 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:02pm
The EPA is conducting a three-day blitz in the Moree Plains, Narrabri and Walgett local government areas engaging farmers on proper pesticide use. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Farmers in Moree Plains, Narrabri and Walgett local government areas are getting a visit from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) as part of a three-day blitz engaging farmers on proper pesticide use.

