The Land
Home/News

Melbourne's Inglis Premier Yearling Sale set to go ahead on March 5

By Virginia Harvey
February 22 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yearling auctions are on the agenda at this time of the year. The Magic Millions Tasmanian Yearling Sale just concluded, which is followed by Victoria's Inglis Premier Yearling Sale conducted at Oaklands Junction over three days from Sunday, March 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.