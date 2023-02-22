Yearling auctions are on the agenda at this time of the year. The Magic Millions Tasmanian Yearling Sale just concluded, which is followed by Victoria's Inglis Premier Yearling Sale conducted at Oaklands Junction over three days from Sunday, March 5.
While the Nagambie region located Yulong stars with the highest number of entries at 44 of the auction's 793 catalogued lots, followed by its neighbour Maluka Thoroughbreds with 37.
The sale has a long list of outstanding graduates, including the world's best sprinter Nature Strip, also Masked Crusader, Santa Ana Lane, Beat The Clock, Hey Doc and Gytrash, and wonderful fillies September Run, Youngstar, and Kenedna.
A son of shuttler and now world-influential Lope de Vega, the retired Gytrash sold via Maluka Thoroughbreds and went on to win 10 races and $4.5 million.
One of the major Premier Yearling Sale consigners in recent years, Maluka Thoroughbreds is operated by Luke and Mags Anderson, who both had earlier experience at New Zealand's famed Cambridge Stud under the tutelage of the late Sir Patrick Hogan.
Between them, the Andersons - in earlier times, can count among their Kiwi sale highlights - two Karaka Yearling Sale toppers (and group one winners), Don Eduardo and Shower Of Roses.
Maluka offers youngsters by various stallions, including first-crop horses by Alabama Express, Blue Point, Brutal and Super Seth.
The Magic Millions Perth Yearling Sale starts on Thursday, being the first session of its annual two-day auction.
The 327 catalogued lots include youngsters by varying eastern Australian-based sires and its state's leading sires - among them Playing God, including a closely related filly to Sydney and Melbourne group winners Quilista and Red Can Man.
The $550,000 Written Tycoon-Sylvia's Mother colt that sold via Berkeley Park Stud, Blandford, on the first day, retained its top position as the highest priced horse at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale last week.
Coolmore Stud's young Rubick horse Yes Yes Yes was represented with the second top at $450,000 for his grey son from Limerock (also offered via Coolmore), which helped The Everest winning stallion as the leading sire by averages for a first-season sire.
Yes Yes Yes had 13 Classic yearlings average $111,000.
Recent focus has also been on another brilliant Rubick son - three-year-old Jacquinot (who is likely to be destined for stud duties at Widden Stud), winner (on protest) of the time-honoured MRC C F Orr Stakes (G1).
Pierata, which stands at Aquis Queensland, also proved popular with buyers, his 18 youngsters averaging $110,000, his top a colt from Dizzy Diva (from the Monds' Tyreel Stud) at $250,000.
While the Yarraman Park's champion sire, I Am Invincible, was responsible for the third top price (at $400,000 for a colt from Navajo Dreamer, Book 1 of the Classic Sale resulted in 550 lots sold for a $103,000 average for gross sales of $56.84 million.
Tyreel Stud also sold the top price for the Highway Session at $200,000, for its colt by Twin Hills' Smart Missile, from winning Lonhro mare Adagirl.
Book 2, or the Highway Session, yielded 98 horses selling for a $46,255 average for a $4.3 million gross.
The Country Championships roll on with bargain buy Spill The Beans gelding Bean Foggy taking the $150,000 Newhaven Park Northern Rivers Racing Association Country Championships at Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
Trained by Darren Graham, Bean Foggy was purchased by his Murwillumbah conditioner for $10,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast March Yearling Sale.
The following day, the Mack Griffith prepared Amicus Curiae came out on top to win the $150,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships for the Central Districts at Mudgee on Sunday.
A home-bred for Gooree Park Stud, Amicus Curiae (by Choisir) was passed in for $60,000 at the 2019 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale but has now earned more than $180,000 from his five wins and three placings since.
Amicus Curiae was the second winner on the program for jockey Mitchell Bell, who won the inaugural Country Championship Final at Randwick aboard Artlee in 2015.
