A man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital with multiple head injuries on Monday afternoon after an incident involving a truck and cattle.
Emergency services including ambulance and police were called to a site in Bomen at about 5.30pm on Monday following reports of an incident involving cattle in which a person had been injured.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said upon arrival paramedics responded to a man in his 50s who had suffered deep lacerations to his head.
The spokesperson said the man had been injured during an incident that involved a truck and cattle.
The man was later transferred to Wagga Base Hospital where he received further treatment for his injuries.
The exact location of the incident site at Bomen has not been provided.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
