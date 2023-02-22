Farm future critical for all voters

A report outlining potential widespread job losses across regional NSW is cause for concern and is a clear example of the yawning gap between thought-leadership and reality.
According to the Institute of Public Affairs, 63,765 agricultural jobs - almost half of the total farm workforce in NSW - are at risk because of the emission reduction policies both major parties are taking to the March state election.
This is a problem beyond the traditional political divide as both sides want to drive a low-emissions future. The trick will be in achieving that goal without gutting our food and fibre production in the process.
It's critical that regional voters make their voices heard in the next month, because no matter how you carve the chook - Labor or Coalition - the fact remains that the Premier will be from Sydney, most of his Cabinet will be from Sydney, and most of his MPs will be from Sydney.
What we need to do as regional communities - and for NSW Farmers as a regional advocacy organisation - is to make sure all of the Sydneysiders understand that there are real-world consequences for these emissions-reduction policies.
Australian farmers are arguably the most innovative in the world, but we cannot do more to reduce emissions without advances in technology. No matter how much Elon Musk wishes it were otherwise, diesel remains the only commercially viable fuel for food and fibre production, and for transporting that produce to consumers.
The transition to a low-emissions future has to occur in an orderly way to prevent not only a dramatic loss of production, but a dramatic reduction in the amount of food that's available for Sydney consumers.
That's why we are calling for the establishment of a dedicated Climate and Emissions Reduction Innovation Fund to help find emissions reduction solutions for farms, and for research and development funding so farmers can take the next leap forward.
We must secure ongoing food and fibre production in our state, and balance this important goal with any climate change mitigation policies.
