The Land

Farm future critical for all voters

February 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loss of farm jobs is of real concern to the agricultrual industires. Photo: Queensland Country Life

A report outlining potential widespread job losses across regional NSW is cause for concern and is a clear example of the yawning gap between thought-leadership and reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.