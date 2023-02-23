The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Regional banking fast becoming a relic of the past, says Joy Beames

By Joy Beames
February 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former ES&AC Bank is Berry now operates as the town's museum. Picture by Hayley Warden

In the small NSW regional town where I live, our bank - constructed in the 1920s - now serves as the local museum and library.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.