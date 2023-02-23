In the small NSW regional town where I live, our bank - constructed in the 1920s - now serves as the local museum and library.
Like most bank buildings of its time, it is a solid construction with classical architectural features.
It has a portico porch entrance framed by four white Grecian-style columns and topped by a pediment.
It references similar but larger buildings in cities across the world, aspiring beyond their regional confines.
The architecture of these buildings was not merely about aesthetics; they were designed to convey strength, stability, and security to the community they served. Ironic that its current purpose reminds us that "bricks and mortar" banking is of a bygone era in regional NSW.
They are now relics of the past, a museum in both structure and purpose representing a time when banking was seen by leaders of finance, industry, government, and community as an essential service that bound communities and nurtured shared prosperity.
A time when local bank branches and their employees were valued for the unique knowledge, skills, and capacities they contributed to the social fabric and financial wellbeing of communities.
I have been prompted to reflect on the state of banking in regional NSW with the announcement of the Senate Inquiry into Regional and Rural bank closures.
This inquiry will receive submissions from individuals and communities such as my own and will report to parliament in December 2023.
The inquiry will look at the economic and social impacts of branch closures in regional Australia, as well as the processes banks follow to close branches and the reasons being given.
This is not the first time these issues have been explored.
The former government's Regional Banking Taskforce investigated and made recommendations in its October 2022 report - a report that has come under criticism for alleged bank bias.
Notwithstanding this task force, it is 19 years since the last parliamentary inquiry and it comes at a time when banks are already under pressure for mortgage rate rises and not passing on interest rate rises to depositors.
The issues being addressed are crucial to regional and wider Australian communities.
In no way do I wish to undermine the importance, however, it seems logical to me that if we ask the same questions of the same people, we will receive the same responses.
A quick scan of the submissions to both the 2022 Regional Banking Taskforce and the 2004 Money Matters in the Bush Inquiry, found that they roughly divide into two broad camps, those that see banks as providing a financial service responsible for maximising return to shareholders and those that see banking as an essential service - a necessity of everyday life -with a responsibility to shareholders, customers, and the broader community.
It is entirely predictable that a similar ideological division will emerge from this current Inquiry.
Banks, the finance sector and some elements of the industry will focus on the unjustifiable cost of a physical banking branch presence and the opportunities that exist for technology to enhance customer services and maximise returns to shareholders.
On the other regional communities, businesses and individuals will focus on the extent to which banks have a responsibility to the community and, in some instances, additional to the banking services they provide.
The real question, however, is: To what extent do banks have both a financial and social obligation to Australia?
Looking at the social impact statements and social environmental governance policies of the big four, there is an absence of any discrete focus on a commitment to the wellbeing of rural, regional, and remote communities throughout Australia.
Perhaps as an outcome of this latest inquiry, this might change.
