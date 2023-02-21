The Land
Former volunteer firefighter accused of deliberately lighting grass fire at San Isidore

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
February 22 2023 - 10:30am
Police allege a 33-year-old former volunteer firefighter deliberately lit a grass fire near Kapooka last year. Picture from file

A former volunteer member of the NSW Rural Fire Service will face court accused of deliberately lighting a fire in Wagga last year.

