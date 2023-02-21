A former volunteer member of the NSW Rural Fire Service will face court accused of deliberately lighting a fire in Wagga last year.
Police allege the 33-year-old man deliberately lit a grass fire near Kapooka before attending the fire as a volunteer to extinguish it.
About 2.10am on December 11 last year a passing ambulance noticed a small grass fire on Kapooka Road at San Isidore and contacted emergency services.
The RFS arrived and extinguished the flames, but the cause of the blaze was deemed suspicious and referred to police.
In January 2023, detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crime Squad Arson Unit, Riverina Police District and RFS fire investigators launched Strike Force Madrer to investigate the fire and a number of other suspicious fires in the Wagga area during December and January.
Following inquiries, detectives executed a search warrant and a digital evidence access order at a home on Bardia Street in Ashmont on February 9, where they arrested the 33-year-old man.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Police also allege the former volunteer made "numerous" false reports of other fires to Triple Zero '000' in 2022, for fires which either didn't exist or were contained prior to emergency services arriving.
He was taken to Wagga police station and charged with intentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread.
He was also charged with making false call to an emergency service number.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about deliberately lit fires is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
READ ALSO:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.