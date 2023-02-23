The United States CPI rate was the major economic data released last week, which came in slightly above expectations.
On a year-end basis, headline CPI fell to 6.4 per cent from 6.5pc against expectations of 6.2pc. Core CPI also fell slightly to 5.6pc but failed to meet the consensus of 5.5pc.
The release did trigger some market volatility, with reactions across the market suggesting the data will mean higher-for-longer interest rates.
Yields also rallied following the announcement, with US two-year yields 10bps higher to 5.62pc, now 52bps higher than where they were before the payrolls/ISM Manufacturing Index surprise.
US 10-year yields also increased by 6bps to 3.76pc. Looking deeper into the inflation thematics, it is worth noting that although goods inflation has steadily dropped, services inflation remains largely sticky.
Overall, the data is more stubborn than hoped for, and disinflation to date is less apparent than what last month's data suggested.
US equities were initially higher after the CPI data before swinging slightly negative when bond yields began to rally. Internationally, similar results were witnessed, with no major indices in Europe and Asia witnessing any significant gains or losses.
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond president Thomas Barkin was far less hawkish on Friday as he advocated for a 25bps rise, stating that he likes "the 25-basis-point path because I believe it gives us the flexibility to respond to the economy".
Interestingly, Michelle Bowman, one of the governors of the Federal Reserve board, provided a far more hawkish statement, noting that "I think we'll have to continue to raise the federal funds rate until we start to see a lot more progress on that [inflation]".
On Friday, RBA governor Lowe gave a testimony to the House Economics Committee. Dr Lowe's emphasis on getting inflation down being "the priority right now" and his focus on the risks of "not doing enough" may have come across as marginally more hawkish.
Guidance was also provided in his opening speech, stating the board expects further rate increases in the months ahead.
Earnings season continued last week, with several companies' share prices being dictated by their announced results.
Cisco Systems Inc. rallied 5.2pc after their communications equipment company raised its full-year forecast, which investors read as a bullish sign for spending on tech infrastructure.
Aptiv PLC rose by 7.6pc following their results, as management provided long-term targets for the company, including a plan for $40 billion in revenue and a 17pc operating margin in 2030.
And Finally, John Deere tractor manufacturer Deere & Co's share price increased by 7.5pc on Friday after it raised its earnings guidance above analyst estimates as high crop prices keep farmers spending higher, which in turn resulted in a record windfall for the top maker of agricultural machinery.
