The Land
Home/Agribusiness

'World's biggest' prawn and solar projects in the Northern Territory are in financial strife

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:46pm, first published February 16 2023 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two of the Northern Territory's grandest projects - the world's biggest prawn farm, and the world's biggest solar farm, have both struck financial trouble with multiple companies placed in voluntary administration.

Plans to build the world's biggest prawn farm in northern Australia are high and dry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.