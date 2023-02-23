Cotton Seed Distributors staff, shareholders and supporters gathered for this week's annual company conference.
The event's highlight was the Years of Service Awards presentation to five employees, celebrating their service and commitment to the company.
Tobin Hill received an award for five years of service. Over his five years, CSD has supported Tobin through his Cert III in Electrotechnology, and he is now embarking on his Diploma of Electrical Engineering with the support of the business. Mr Hill works in the Operations Team as an electrician.
Amanda Thomas and Kieran O'Keeffe were recognised for 10 years of service each as Regional Extension Officers for the CSD, CRDC, and Cotton Australia's joint initiative - CottonInfo.
Ms Thomas and Mr O'Keefe are well-known in the Macquarie and Southern NSW industries. Their role in ensuring knowledge and advancements are shared with the industry has played a key role in the growth of cotton in their regions.
Managing director, Peter Graham, was acknowledged for his 20 years of service. Over the last two decades, he has played a significant part in the industry's growth in Australia. Mr Graham announced in late 2022 that he would retire at the end of this year.
Mr Graham has led a successful investment in expanding the Australian cotton breeding program through a strong focus on research and development.
He also drove CSD's growth in extension activities that have contributed to industry growth, with cotton now being grown from northern Victoria to northern Australia, effectively tripling the average size of the Australian cotton crop.
Brett Ross, Research and Quality Assurance Lead was recognised for his 25 years of service to CSD. Brett is an invaluable member of the CSD team, helping ensure all seed delivered to growers is the best quality possible. Brett is also involved in the Cotton Breeding Australia committee supporting the developing and providing new varieties to the marketplace.
Mr Graham said he enjoyed celebrating the years of service awards each year, "recognising the commitment and growth of our employees is extremely important to CSD.
"Without our workforce, we would be unable to achieve some of our milestones. he said.
CSD employs just more than 70 full-time staff and wants to grow its team further with the right people.
"We are in an exciting time of growth and development. We pride ourselves on offering an innovative, safe, and positive workplace, and want to offer opportunities to people with a similar mindset," Mr Graham said.
For more information on career opportunities at CSD, visit www.csd.net.au/careers
