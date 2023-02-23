The Land
Home/News

Long service recognised at Cotton Seed Distributors

February 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSD Board Director Andrew Guthrie, managing director Peter Graham and Board Chairman Tony Quigley. Pictures supplied by CSD

Cotton Seed Distributors staff, shareholders and supporters gathered for this week's annual company conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.