Pulse crops a standout feature of southern NSW rotation trials

By Bob Freebairn
Updated February 27 2023 - 8:56am, first published 5:00am
Crop-only rotations that include pulses can be more profitable and less risky than rotations involving the more traditional canola followed by wheat and a further wheat or barley crop. In mixed farming and livestock businesses, rotations involving early sown dual-purpose winter wheat or appropriate canola varieties have proven to be very profitable in the system.

