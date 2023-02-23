The Land
Ellerslie Park's productive basalt and granite soils

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
RELIABLE 320 hectare (792 acre) New England property Ellerslie Park is located 18km from Guyra and 48km from Armidale.

