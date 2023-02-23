Quality central western farming and grazing country

THE Nalder family's Lucky Corner covers 2135 hectares (5274 acres) of quality farming and grazing country on the highly regarded central western plains of NSW.
Located on the Pilliga Road 21km north of Coonamble, the property has some 1170ha (2891 acres) of cultivation country, with additional country considered suitable for development.
Lucky Downs has predominantly red loams running to grey self mulching soils that are well suited to cereals, oilseeds and legumes.
The balance of the property is productive grazing country.
The country supports summer grasses, winter clovers, medics and herbages producing quality sheep, wool, first cross lambs, and cattle.
The well fenced property has six main paddocks.
Water is supplied by an artesian bore scheme plus five main dams.
The well maintained three bedroom homestead has a two car garage.
There is also a large machinery shed with an enclosed workshop, five stand shearing shed, and both steel sheep and cattle yards.
Marketing agent Richard Gemmell, Elders, said Lucky Corner was a very versatile property renowned for its productivity.
"Lucky Corner has quality maintained improvements, very well fenced and watered being suited to sheep, cattle and cropping," Mr Gemmell said.
"The property represents a great opportunity to secure very reliable country in an excellent location."
Lucky Corner will be auctioned by Elders in Dubbo on March 29.
Contact Richard Gemmell, 0428 164 672, Elders NSW Rural Real Estate.
