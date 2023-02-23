The Land
Home/News

Quality central western farming and grazing country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE Nalder family's Lucky Corner covers 2135 hectares (5274 acres) of quality farming and grazing country on the highly regarded central western plains of NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.