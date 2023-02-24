Judge: Judge: Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass
No. of exhibits: 2
Junior champion female: Glenwyn Sienna exhibited by Glenwyn, Invergordan
Senior champion female: Glenwyn Narnia exhibited by Glenwyn, Invergordan
Grand champion female: Glenwyn Narnia exhibited by Glenwyn, Invergordan
Supreme exhibit: Glenwyn Narnia exhibited by Glenwyn, Invergordan
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
