The Land
Home/News

Emma Wilkins returns to Inverell Hospital to thank staff who assisted after her twin boys were born on the side of the road

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
February 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Services Manager and Registered Midwife/Nurse Kath Randall and Senior Constable Darrel Monckton reunited with Emma Wilkins and her twin boys Declan and Dominic.

BINGARA resident Emma Wilkins and her twin boys have been reunited with Inverell hospital staff after they were born on the side of the road last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.