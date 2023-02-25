The Land
Months of floodwater overflows at Burrendong Dam receded for the first time now below 99 per cent says Water NSW

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
February 25 2023 - 12:00pm
The Burrendong Dam near Wellington NSW, in flood and spills in January 2023. Picture by Water NSW.

For the first time in 15 months, the water level of Burrendong Dam dropped to 99 per cent ending "exceptional weather conditions and high inflows" and allaying threats of floods across towns such as Dubbo-Orana along the Macquarie River.

