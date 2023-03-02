"Flooding is part of our property," Murray Brown said, when reflecting on the devastation caused due to the inundation from the Lachlan River of his family's property Glamis, Bedgerabong, at the end of 2022.
"The path forward is a challenge, but we have to face the reality of what is in front of us.
"Our fences are not as bad as I thought they could be, but there has been a lot of damage to our irrigation infrastructure, which are fixable."
Mr Brown in partnership with his wife Katy, and parents Scott and Deirdre manage the 600ha property which has been held by the Brown family since the mid-1930's.
The enterprises are a balanced mix of first-cross ewes for second cross prime lamb production, a Border Leicester stud, Angus cows, winter cropping and Lucerne grown for hay and seed.
"We had about 570ha competently submerged," he said.
"The only area we saved was around our sheds, house and about 20ha of irrigation."
They have lost all of their longterm pastures, but fortunately for the family, they were able to send all their stock away on agistment in the district.
"We didn't lose any of our stock, we are able to airlift 850 ewes and lambs just as the floods were getting higher," Mr Brown said.
"At least we did have some warning."
Extra problems were caused by the extent of the flood where the water was caught within the banks surrounding the irrigated areas with no way of escaping naturally.
"I didn't want to break the banks, so I had to pump or siphon the water off our irrigated areas, into our recycling system," Mr Brown said.
"And we have only just been able to get onto those paddocks at the end of February."
Mr Brown said all of his country which was deluged for some three months, has turned hard and bare once the water was drained.
"Getting our pastures and fences back to order will take some time," he said.
Mr Brown has set a program of breaking down the workload into a series of small jobs, which can be achieved within a short period.
"If you look at the bigger picture you will become overwhelmed by the enormity of the devastation" he said.
"You just keep it all in perspective, and although last year didn't go to plan, there are some positives to think about.
"At least our stock are fine."
His first priority is to get the fences in order so he can move his stock onto paddocks with some pasture growth, but he will continue to supplementary feed until such time as he can get winter grazing crops sown.
"Our second cross lambs, which did well on agistment, are on self-feeders, so we can finish them," Mr Brown said.
"And our ewes and cows are grazing country which hasn't been cropped so there is a bit of 'rubbishy' feed growing there, which is sufficient to maintain them."
With lambing not far off, Mr Brown is pleased that the ewe's scanned conception rates are similar to previous years.
But his biggest hit is the loss of his irrigated and dryland Lucerne stands, from which he makes quality hay and harvests seed.
"That's what the Lachlan Valley is known for and it will take many years to recover," Mr Brown said.
"It has put a big hole in our budget."
Surviving the floods put a lot of stress on the community and families, and Mr Brown said it was amazing to see everyone pitch in to help.
He was so proud of all the community spirit.
"It has been a real blessing to witness our family through this whole event from days of sand bagging with the Bedgerabong community to helping others prepare," Mr Brown said.
"We were fighting our own battles saving our house and livestock, but we were also able to work together through the recovery."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
