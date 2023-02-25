Agricultural leadership at the state level was the subject of discussion during February's monthly Farm Writers' Association lunch on Friday.
The NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders gently debated with opposition minister Mick Veitch about the future of the portfolio after the March 25 election with both affirming the importance of government support for the industry sector.
Whether to fund the expensive fix on transport pinch points in the supply chain, such as the Great Western Highway west of Sydney and through the Blue Mountains, was one area where they disagreed but both affirmed their support for farmer rights to land use in the face of so many competing interests.
