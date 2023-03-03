Fresh cattle commentary just in time for autumn | Stock Talk

WELCOME back to the restart of the Stock Talk column after something of a hiatus - new year, new column and most definitely a new livestock market to comment on!
Certainly there has been plenty of column space dedicated to the reversals in the cattle market during the past several months.
From the back end of 2022 through to now we have seen some very heavy reversals follow on one after another.
As we headed into February though the market does seem to be stabilising and starting to find its level.
Related reading:
While these reversals have been severe on the traders still carrying cattle through from the higher price regime, it does look at present that the days of the breeder reigning supreme may well be over for a day or two and the traders could be about to get their moment in the sun.
While selling a beast now that cost $200 or $300 more to purchase than what is being returned, that animal's replacement is now at a very buyable level and a quite good margin of cash is being put into the bank.
Prospects for feeder cattle late winter and early spring look to be at very reasonable levels.
The major feeders seem to be wanting to keep pens full and market talk of a shortage of supply in the US is a serious glimmer of hope in the current market - as is the disease news from South America.
Trading into a black steer through the up-and-coming run of autumn weaner sales looks to have some quite positive outlook for healthy margin.
A black feeder price at the end of winter anywhere north of 450 cents a kilogram will more than likely make good business out of the majority of calves about to hit the sale pens during the coming couple of months.
On this note, Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, will be once again hosting its headline Blue Ribbon Weaner Sales over two weeks at the end of this month.
Week one on Friday, March 24 will see about 6000 head yarded.
The second sale, at this stage, is likely to see towards 9000 predominantly Angus calves penned.
We have put a lot of time this year into encouraging breeders to have their calves weaned and pre-sale vaccinated.
These are both sales that should be marked on your calendars in ink!
Anyhow, I'll have to stop now - The Land's Karen Bailey has warned me it is 400 words only or it ends up on the cutting room floor!
Until next time, I hope you get a good autumn break over your place, and we'll see you around the yards soon.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.