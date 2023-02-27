The Land
Riversteen: Productive Central West country asking $6 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 27 2023 - 11:00am
PRODUCTIVE 626 hectare (1546 acre) Central West NSW farming and grazing property Riversteen has been listed at $6 million - about $9585/ha ($3881/acre).

