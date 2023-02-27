Highly productive 'drought proof' country for 7000 sheep

BULLEN Basin is a highly productive, well managed Central Tablelands property consistently carrying an average of 7000 sheep.
Located in the Gowan district between Bathurst and Orange, the stunning freehold property features an excellent mix of native, phalaris, rye, and sub clovers pastures.
Bullen Basin is being marketed as a lifestyle, investment, or transitional opportunity for an.
Bullen Basin is divided into 22 paddocks with a network of laneways.
There are yards set up for both sheep and goats.
Bullen Basin is described as drought proof. Water is supplied by 10 dams and a high capacity bore that is piped to troughs.
The property features all-weather road access and has a machinery shed and a parking area.
Bullen Basin also has a magnificent, elevated home site located close to the main road entrance with access to electricity. The level area has breathtaking valley and mountain views.
Marketing agent Paul Pace, Paul Pace Country, said Bullen Basin was a genuine drought proof property with extensive quality infrastructure including fencing, yards, paddocks and waters.
"No expense has been spared to make this farm a high yielding minimal management operation currently carrying an average of 7000 sheep and consistent cropping," Mr Pace said.
Bullen Basin is being offered with a price guide of $2200 to $2500/acre.
Contact Paul Pace, 0416 128 177, or Harrison Hopkins, 0403 819 166, Paul Pace Country.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.