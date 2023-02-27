On a tree-lined street in the inner Canberra suburb of Barton, there is a statue.
It is an ordinary statue of two extraordinary men - and that makes this memorial even more poignant because it is of two politicians.
Although there are other statues of politicians in our national capital, this one featuring John Curtin and Ben Chifley, should be held in high esteem, honoring, as it does, two giants of our political heritage.
The statue is based on a photograph of Mr Curtin, prime minister of Australia, and Ben Chifley, Federal Treasurer, as they walked from the Kurrajong Hotel, to the (Provisional) Parliament House.
Taken in 1945, that photo and that statue captures something that is now missing from the political sentiment in this country.
It was a time of great stress for each man - the country had successfully thwarted an invasion by the Japanese Army, and many service men and women were still defending democracy in the closing stages of the Second World War.
Each man had dedicated his political career to the service of the country and their fellow Australians, hoping to make the country a better place for every person who lived here.
Dieing in office, Mr Curtin must surely have given his life for Australia, as did those men and women who died during that war.
Not for Mr Curtin, an honorable retirement full of monetary perks.
Nor indeed for Mr Chifley.
Each had stood for Parliament for the very conscientious reason of public service, not for personal glory or enrichment.
Extraordinary salaries and retirement benefits were not available to those men or their peers.
They were working men, coming with real working experience before they entered parliament - Mr Curtin was a journalist and Mr Chifley a train driver - and each were members of the Labour Party.
And they had served their country with distinction, and their example should be the touchstone for every aspiring political candidate.
In case it was thought that they were the only exemplars of an era in which women and men dedicated their lives to community service, other names which should be noted include John Gorton, Fred Daly, Dorothy Tangney, Dame Enid Lyons and Jim Killen.
There were so many more, but you get the drift.
In her maiden speech, Dorothy Tagney acknowledged the 'great weight of responsibility' which rested on her shoulders.
She was the first woman to be elected to the Senate, and said - 'for every woman in the Commonwealth, (it) marks in some degree a turning point in history'.
She realized it was a 'great honour', and she accepted the privileges but she also understood 'the full responsibilities that such a high office entails.'
Such is the lack of trust and low esteem held by the public, few of the recent and current generations of political aspirants could count on that high level of respect.
And why is that?
Leading up to the forthcoming state election, there are many issues which concern voters in rural and regional areas, such as the state of the roads, failing medical and educational opportunities in the bush, and bank closure.
Other issues which indicate the apparent disregard for the electorate include the recycling of jobs for the select few and the 'captains pick' of candidates in selected seats.
All neatly summed up with - 'They don't care for us out here' - beyond the sandstone curtain.
A cry heard so often, it could be losing its impact - but necessary to be restated - because it seems all the political parties are more focused on the metropolitan areas.
It also appears as if the parties and their candidates are less concerned for their constituents than for their donors.
NSW is not 'Newcastle-Sydney-Wollongong', and those who wish to sit in Macquarie Street, should be continually reminded that there is more to the state.
In this new election, voters west of the Great Dividing Range, have the opportunity to reclaim the political agenda as surely as the plethora of successful independents did in the past Federal Election.
Each electorate deserves to be represented by a candidate who has shown community service through voluntary work, standing on committees which have enriched their localities, not someone who has merely served time within the political party 'bubble'.
Someone with a real connection to the people they wish to speak for.
Not someone who would be influenced by the amount of money donated to fund their campaign.
Someone who is seen to be above politics, but is nevertheless, engaged to drive home the best advantages for their electorate.
Someone who is free of cant and avarice.
To break that nexus, the first step will be a ban completely on all donations to political candidates and fund their electoral chances from the public purse on the basis of the number of votes garnered.
And we each cannot absolve ourselves from having taken part in creating the 'bubble'.
We, the voters, are to blame.
We are the ones who placed our marks on the ballot paper, indicating our moral choice, and so we are morally responsible for the makeup of our successive parliaments.
We must accept the responsibility for the current state of the party system.
It is a network which has effectively taken the political process out of the hands of the electorate.
It is the process through which the electorate is treated with contempt.
And that might account for the rise of the independents in the recent Federal election, when credible candidates put themselves forward and the various electorates responded with fervour.
In this forthcoming state election, don't just vote for the 'party line', but seriously question the motives and the validity of each candidate.
Consider the alternatives.
It is your responsibility.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
