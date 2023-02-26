The Land
Gloucester female cattle sell to trend with quality offerings attracting better bids

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 8:00am
First calf Angus cows from K and S Laurie, Gloucester with Ray White's Ken Maslen and Ryan Dixon.

Gloucester yarded 900 head of female store cattle on Friday, with prices to $3650 for Angus heifers, pregnancy tested in calf to an Urban Angus bull.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

