Gloucester yarded 900 head of female store cattle on Friday, with prices to $3650 for Angus heifers, pregnancy tested in calf to an Urban Angus bull.
Breeder Eric Schneider, Belbora, sold his females to a repeat client from the Manning Valley at the special store sale hosted by Ray White at Gloucester.
Some 300 cows with calves averaged $2460 to top at $3150 for first calf Charolais/Angus cows rejoined to Clunie Range bulls which made $3150 for Cream Cattle Co, Gloucester, going home with a local buyer.
About 200 heifers yarded were PTIC.
"Quality cattle sold exceptionally well on the day," said Ken Maslen, Ray White principal at Gloucester.
"Buyers were happy to buy heifers PTIC and reap the profits in 12 months.
Weaner heifers averaged 350 cents kilogram with producers opting to "offload their females and retain steer calves".
First calf Angus cows from K and S Laurie, Gloucester, equalled the top cow/calf price of $3150 going to a local buyer.
Angus heifers with Knowla blood, 18 months and PTIC, from H and J Shultz at Bretti, made $1725 and sold to a Kendall buyer.
An 18 month old Angus heifer with Knowla blood, tested in calf, delivered a bid of $1725 for H and J Shultz.
Buyer support came from the Hunter - which gratefully received good rain last week, unlike the Gloucester district, where patchy storms dictate who's lucky.
An offering of 13 cows with Angus cows with calves made $2900 for Annette Mullen, Wallamba.
Cows with calves travelled around the Tops to Dunedoo.
Angus heifers went north to Grafton, where a restocker paid between $1200 and $1300 for Angus heifers.
A line of 35 Angus and Angus cross cows with calves from the Barnett family, Taree, made $2800.
Shorthorn cows with calves made $3000 for Tony Perrin, Mt George. His heifers, PTIC, brought $2050.
Angus heifers, PTIC, with Curracabark Angus blood made $3300 for NC Pastoral at Bowman River, sold to a Wingham restocker.
Black baldy cows with young calves at foot brought a bid of $2925 for Rob and Pam Hannaford, Gloucester.
