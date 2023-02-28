Shares in AACo (ASX code AAC) went for a bit of a trot at the end of last week, presumably because Brazil has had to suspend exports of beef to China following a case of BSE, or "mad cow disease".
Brazil is China's biggest supplier, and the suspension also comes at a time when hopes are rising that Chinese restrictions on Australian imports might ease.
However, the Punter has never understood why anyone would pay nearly $2 a share for a stake in a company that hasn't paid a dividend since 2008 and in November reported that its bottom line, net profit after tax, had dropped from $83.2 million to $51.6 million in the first half of the financial year.
True, operating profit was up from $30 million to $38.3 million, and given the vagaries of accounting for livestock, that's an important figure.
The Punter also notes that Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest and associated companies forked out nearly $11.6 million to raise their investment in AACo from 17.4 per cent to 18.48 per cent when they saw the interim results. That's a big "steak".
But the Punter is still not buying. Instead, he has put the livestock shipping company Wellard (WLD) high on his watchlist.
Wellard has never paid a dividend and is unlikely to do so for years. It made a loss last year as soaring fuel prices coincided with a slowdown in live exports.
But if fuel oil and Australian cattle prices ease and the Chinese market reopens, WLD shares should steam ahead.
WLD can be had for around 6c a share, but trading in the shares is sporadic at best.
Twiggy won't be buying, and even the Punter will wait to see the final BSE test results from Brazil.
Meanwhile, he has bought another 40,000 shares in Beston Global Foods (BFC) at 2.6c. This brings his total BFC holding to 70,000, at an average cost of 3.5c.
