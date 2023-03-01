In the second half of the 1980s, I decided to change direction in the Thoroughbred industry to an administrative role, and this is when I met Graham Orr.
At the time, Graham was "pioneering" a new industry phenomenon - racehorse syndication - being one of the initiators of the Sydney-based Celebrity Thoroughbreds, which found success with a number of gallopers, including Celebrity Lover, a Marscay filly which won six races.
That venture was among many Thoroughbred-related roles undertaken by Graham throughout his 80 years of life. The well-known "likeable bloke" passed away to illness in Richmond, west Of Sydney, in January.
Born in Calcutta, Graham spent his first eight years in India, and originally trained as an accountant.
In his young years, he joined the staff of Lionel Israel's Segenhoe Stud (now Vinery Stud, Scone) as a hands-on employee, learning skills and forming friendships, some lasting his lifetime. He received much satisfaction looking after and preparing youngsters that developed into group one winners, including Gossiper, Runyon and Egyptian, prior to the property selling in the 1980s.
Graham later contributed as a staff member of bloodstock sales companies in Brisbane, as well as with William Inglis and Son in Sydney. Intermittently, Graham was a journalist, writing and selling advertising for The Land, The Sydney Morning Herald, and Turf Monthly, as well as helping revitalize the magazine Australian Thoroughbred to success in the 1970s. For a time, Graham also compiled advertising brochures and served as bloodstock adviser to Bob Watson at the historic Cobbitty holding and now defunct Roseneath Stud.
Following, Graham joined the Australian Jockey Club, and together with Ray Mason, compiled and produced the AJC Stallion Registers, a much needed and valuable publication of the late 1970s and 1980s. It remains in numerous Thoroughbred lovers' libraries today - including my own.
Also having a stint managing Hawkesbury Valley nursery Robrick Lodge (for owners Geoff and Beryl White) at Castlereagh near Richmond, Graham next moved to Tamworth where he operated his own property agisting horses.
Returning to the Hawkesbury in the 2000s, he became involved in Gerry Harvey's Australian Thoroughbred operations, as racing manager for a number of years.
Next, Graham was organising overseas jaunts, and with long-time friend Geoff Richardson, initiated GG Racing Tours and led several successful UK tours from 2011.
While he raced only a few gallopers himself, Graham syndicated some talented horses, including stakes winners Saxon (and Western Australian stud success), Stormhill, Bel Danoro, and Roanoke.
Graham privately purchased Australian Star as a young horse in the late 2000s from Tony Bott, a principal of the original Segenhoe Stud. Graham raced Australian Star - the gelding by Godolphin's sire Exceed And Excel, with success, the galloper winning five races, including three successive Sydney Saturday events.
Dual stakes winning stallion Santos sired his first stakes winner in New Zealand when Ulanova dominated to win the Platinum Homes New Plymouth Taranaki Two-Year-Old Classic in the country's North Island last month.
Finishing fourth in the Karaka Million Two-Year-Old Classic at Pukekohe at her previous start, Ulanova belongs to the first crop juveniles by Santos, which stands at Aquis, Queensland. Foaled in NZ, Ulanova is on the way to repay connections her purchase price of $150,000 at last year's Karaka Yearling Sale in Auckland, winning two of her four starts for prizemoney of $114,000.
Also second in Adelaide's premier sprint Goodwood Handicap-G1, Santos was bred by Emirates Park, belonging to one of its stakes-winning female families, and is by champion sire I Am Invincible.
Arrowfield Stud's young stallion, Showtime, struck at two locations on the one day with his first crop two-year-olds - Show Royale becoming the first winner by the Snitzel horse when scoring at Bendigo, while Tacito finished a fast third in the VRC Talindert Stakes-LR at Flemington.
Trained by Ben and JD Hayes, Tacito finished third previously in the VRC chairman's Stakes-LR on debut.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.