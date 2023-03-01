Graham later contributed as a staff member of bloodstock sales companies in Brisbane, as well as with William Inglis and Son in Sydney. Intermittently, Graham was a journalist, writing and selling advertising for The Land, The Sydney Morning Herald, and Turf Monthly, as well as helping revitalize the magazine Australian Thoroughbred to success in the 1970s. For a time, Graham also compiled advertising brochures and served as bloodstock adviser to Bob Watson at the historic Cobbitty holding and now defunct Roseneath Stud.