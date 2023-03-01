The issue of land use conflict and planning problems has come up several times at our recent election debates, with farmers across the state concerned about ongoing food and fibre production.
We're seeing the loss and fragmentation of agricultural land continue at a pace with urban expansion and infrastructure threatening many farming regions.
Voters are increasingly concerned about the soaring cost of living as we approach the state election, and we know the cost of food is one of the big pain points for everyone. Having fresh, affordable, locally grown food relies in the very first instance on the ability of farmers to invest in their farms and be secure in the business planning.
The NSW Government has invested heavily in reforming the restrictions on how farmers can best balance their productivity with environmental outcomes, but some local councils would rather play at activism than their core business of 'roads, rates and rubbish'.
NSW Farmers is very concerned about philosophically driven local government decisions that prioritises weeds such as Camphor Laurel over a farmer's ability to use their land.
In seeking to impose the rezoning of productive agricultural land to 'C Zones', or 'conservation zones', local councils are undermining the very social and economic wealth that has built their regions.
C Zones take away private rights with no compensation, and drive away investment, jobs, and potential from regions in pandering to those want to see land locked up in the name of ill-defined 'environmentalism'.
We have seen time and again that locked up land degrades, and unmanaged land becomes a nest of weeds and pests such as feral cats, dogs, and pigs - to say nothing of the fire risk it poses when a hot, dry summer arrives.
It's time councils stopped trying to change the world, and instead invest in an understanding of the issues that are holding back their farming ratepayers. If we can remove a whole new level of government interference in agriculture, everyone will be better off.
