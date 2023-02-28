The Land
Home/News

Organisers say The Inverell Show produced one its most memorable events in its 156-year history over the weekend.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
February 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Inverell Show was back in full force this year with a jam-packed weekend of entertainment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.