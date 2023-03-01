Farmers on the Far North Coast feel pirated by local councils as old intentions for new conservation zones are flagged as forthcoming.
Prior to 2015, when the disruptive process of implementing environmental or E-zones proved too hard, the so-called land-grab was suspended - but not forgotten. Now they have been re-badged as "C" for Conservation zones.
Council planning staff say they are under direction from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment which states: "The name change affects all NSW councils, whose local environmental plans will be automatically updated by the State Government".
Councils that continue to abide by E-zones have been making decisions on development applications by consulting multiple versions of their Local Environment Plan. The new direction is expected to tidy up the mess, while confirming intentions to protect trees in paddocks.
Farmers, who advocate that lost production equals declining land value, had long-ago figured the clamour for their property was over. But it turned out "deferred" meant for another time.
"There are huge unknowns with both the immediate constraints and loss of future use rights," points out chair of the recently formed Far North Coast branch of NSW Farmers, Craig Huf, Upper Burringbar. "There remains disagreement about what is allowed without a DA - which itself could trigger expensive offsets and limit farm production."
Something as simple as removing nut trees to increase beef production might trigger a DA, said NSW Farmers' spokesman and Lismore district grazier Ron Chittick.
The lobby group will hold an online briefing session to keep members up to date.
At Teven, 80 year old Braford breeder Bev Garrett points out a line of regrowth camphor laurel trees in her paddock, regarded by LLS as a noxious weed, and then presents a draft plan of her property which claims that belt of trees as worthy of conservation status.
While there are places on her property that are not in a C-Zone, it is the uncertainty of what is allowable and what might not, that has her concerned.
A grass-roots group of concerned farmers from the Ballina Shire say they weren't told about the change in a careful manner and can't get a clear answer from planners. They say councils don't have agricultural scientists on staff and they don't have the capacity to make judgements over farm land.
Their concern is being heard at the state level, with minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders confirming the appointment of a farm practice panel, should he return to office after March 25 while the current, and first NSW Agricultural Commissioner Daryl Quinlivan has agreed to be its chair and continue his work coming up with practical solutions to land use conflict to guarantee existing farm rights.
"We want to take away the ability for councils to over red tape and over green tapes," he told a group of agricultural specialists at last Friday's Farm Writers' lunch.
Part of the Farm Practice Panel will involve industry to help set guidelines about urban encroachment, and changes to local environment plans to make farming a recognised activity provided the enterprise meets specific industry standards.
Opposition minister Mick Vietch promised the ag commissioner's work "wont be wasted" if Labor come to power and vowed to "take things one step further" with the provision of an independent statutory commission to look into the issues.
"We hear complaints about land use conflict all over the state. We have got o find a way through this," he said. "The ag sector requires surety and landholder too, and we need a mechanism on which to provide that."
