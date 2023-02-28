The Land

Caringa: High country makes $1021/acre at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 28 2023 - 7:00pm
THE 1080 hectare (2670 acre) Snowy Mountains district property Caringa has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.725 million - about $2523/ha ($1021/acre).

