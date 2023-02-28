A truck driver and his passenger have died after a crash in the Southern Tablelands.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Collector Road, Gunning, following reports of a truck crash on Monday just after 11pm, police said.
On arrival, officers attached to The Hume Police District were told a B-double truck travelling northbound had allegedly crashed down an embankment.
Police said the body of the driver - a man aged 33 - was located at the scene.
A short time later, police located a second body, believed to be his passenger. They are yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic police, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone who witnessed the incident, including motorists with dashcam vision, are urged to contact Goulburn or Yass Police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
