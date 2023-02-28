The Land
Home/News

Gunning truck crash: Two die in accident in the Southern Tablelands

Updated February 28 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

A truck driver and his passenger have died after a crash in the Southern Tablelands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.