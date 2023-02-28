As we tick over into autumn this week, all eyes are on the short and long-range forecasts. With sowing fast approaching, the focus is squarely on the updates from the Bureau of Meteorology and discussions around subsoil moisture.
Unfortunately, the bureau is tending towards a drier autumn for much of the country, with the chance of NSW exceeding median rainfall below 50 per cent, all the way out to June. However, most of the state is carrying in a lot of subsoil moisture from the troublesome rainfall received over the October to December period.
Wheat values have generally been firming over the last few weeks, both in the old and new crop markets. New crop values have climbed $10-$15 a tonne, arguably on the back of the drier weather outlook for the coming season. Despite this, there has been grower engagement at these track levels of $400/t and above.
Not unusual for this time of year, Brisbane track has been trading a premium to Newcastle, which has been trading at similar values to Port Kembla. With Victoria trading a discount to the northern markets. Old crop markets have also been firm, with nearby demand driving a lot of the action.
There continues to be the deliberation faced by the delivered seller of taking the risk on selling higher quality into the ports at the risk of being rejected or downgraded versus selling the up-country domestic home stock feed wheat quality. Needless to say, there would be milling wheat already finding its way into feedlots.
Barley markets have generally been following wheat through the northern part of the country, with price action lagging other grains. From an export perspective, the market is almost entirely focused on the ongoing discussions with China and whether that trade flow will resume. Until such time as that is resolved, the barley market throughout northern NSW and Queensland will continue to trade relative to wheat.
Sorghum has been the shining light of the grain markets as harvest begins to gather pace through southern Queensland and the northern part of NSW. For some time, sorghum has been trading at or slightly above wheat into the domestic market, yet despite this, it has continued to appreciate in value. In the last month, values have climbed $20-$25/t on the back of the market needing to fill the pipeline for both domestic and export execution.
It has really been the delivery into prompt homes that is driving the market with bulk, containers and the intrinsic domestic sorghum consumer all vying for position. As is often the case, growers have been focused on assessing the quality of the harvest and then fulfilling any pre-harvest commitments.
It has been clear that after those have been satisfied, the grower has been a willing seller at current values. Whether these values can be sustained for any length of time will depend largely on the size of the export program and how far it is booked out of the curve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.