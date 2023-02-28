The Land
Sorghum the shining light of grain markets as harvest begins to gather pace

By James Massina
March 1 2023 - 5:00am
In the last month, sorghum values have climbed $20 to $25 a tonne. Picture by Shutterstock

As we tick over into autumn this week, all eyes are on the short and long-range forecasts. With sowing fast approaching, the focus is squarely on the updates from the Bureau of Meteorology and discussions around subsoil moisture.

