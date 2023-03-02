The Land
Home/Beef

Top of the catchment graziers recall two metres of rain the week before massive landslide as survivors reflect on a year following the big flood

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Gilliland surveys the aftermath of a massive landslide that came out of Mount Jerusalem National Park onto grazing land on the Upper Tweed. Photo is supplied.

The biggest flood on record for the Far North Coast one year ago this week has left a mighty scar on the landscape at Doon Doon, where more than two metres of rain fell in the week prior to the deluge that swamped Murwillumbah and Lismore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.