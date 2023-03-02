The Land
Water buy-back not an option for nature-loving Riverina farmers

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 3 2023 - 6:00am
Ruth and Neville Kydd, Avonmore at Finley, argue that water for irrigation is good for the envuronment and shouldn't be seen as detrimental. Photo is supplied.

Irrigation is a key component of on-farm biodiversity, argues Riverina dairy producers Ruth and Neville Kydd, Avonmore at Finley.

