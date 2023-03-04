Native forestry proves worth

Plans for a Koala Park and 'transitioning' native forestry to plantations are unnecessary and unworkable, threatening the livelihood of thousands of timber workers in the region, argues a recent analysis prepared by Ernst and Young Report.
"Science-based forest policies can achieve environmental aims while safeguarding local timber supply and local jobs," argues Timber NSW CEO Maree McCaskill.
The Ernst and Young report shows that in North East NSW the hardwood timber industry contributes $1.8billion in revenue each year, adding $700million to NSW gross domestic product and employing 5700 people.
"Amid rising demand for nation-building timber supplies, the region provides two thirds of NSW's hardwood timber," Ms McCaskill says.
Commissioned by the Commonwealth-funded North East NSW and South East NSW Regional Forestry Hubs, the report tracks the hardwood timber industry's economic impact beyond the direct harvesting activities seen primarily in rural areas to the supply and servicing of downstream sectors including construction, transport and manufacturing.
Hardwood timber generates wholesaling and processing jobs and supports tradesmen in regional centres and the Greater Sydney region.
The NSW timber industry undertakes highly selective native forestry, certified to the highest forest management standard. Hardwood timber is a renewable, sustainable and essential input into the construction, agriculture, mining and energy sectors and this strong demand for hardwood timber is driving its increasing value.
"The hardwood timber industry is a growing part of the State's economy, yet opponents of native forestry want to place an additional 175,000 hectares of State Forest in North East NSW into a Koala Park and replace native forestry with plantations," Ms McCaskill says.
"Both these plans are misguided and unfeasible as 90 percent of publicly owned forests on the north coast of NSW are already protected. Only 10pc is available for timber harvesting and it is replanted once harvested."
