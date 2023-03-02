News from the United States last week was a mix of good and bad for the Federal Reserve.
Fourth quarter US GDP was revised lower from 2.9 per cent to 2.7pc, whilst the consensus expected the GDP to remain steady.
The decline was largely due to revised consumption figures, down from 2.1pc to 1.4pc, with stronger investment spending only a partial offset.
On the other hand, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) deflator rose more quickly than expected, and quarter four PCE readings were revised higher from 3.9pc to 4.3pc, suggesting the US economy ended last year running hotter than previously thought.
Adding to the inflationary pressure in the US, jobless claims data was lower than expected.
The US labour market remains resilient despite all the rate rises from the tightening Fed policy.
Whilst the market was expecting jobless claims to increase to 200,000 during the week ending February 18, the data, in fact, fell to 192,000 from an upwardly revised 195,000 level in the previous week.
The unwavering health of the labour market makes the Fed's job to lower inflation more difficult, and further rate increases may be necessary.
In Australia, Wage Price Index (WPI) data released last week showed the wages pressure in the labour market was less than feared.
The WPI grew 0.8pc quarter-on-quarter and 3.3pc year-on-year, 0.2 points below the market consensus and Reserve Bank expectations.
To further break down the data, the pace of private sector wage increases slowed from a 1.2pc quarter-on-quarter rise in quarter three to a 0.85pc increase quarter-on-quarter, and 3.6pc year-on-year. Public sector wages only rose 0.7pc quarter-on-quarter and 2.5pc year-on-year.
While the softer-than-expected wage pressure will make the RBA's job to bring down inflation easier, it won't dissuade the RBA from more hikes in the near term.
Several forecasters are suggesting further rate rises, with some projecting the cash rate to reach 4.1pc in May.
One important factor the RBA will take into consideration before the March 7 meeting is the release of GDP figures this week (which contain broader measures of labour compensation) as well as their business liaison to round out the earnings picture.
