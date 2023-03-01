Geoff and Heather Bush offered 20 Hereford and Poll Hereford bulls, along with 28 unjoined Hereford and Poll Hereford heifers for their 21st annual Kirraweena Glenholme sale at Cootamundra.
Of the 20 bulls offered, 13 sold to top price of $16,000, and average of $7846, while the top priced heifers sold for $3225, when 28/28 sold for average price of $2067.
The top priced bull, Glenholme Sherwood, a son of Glenholme Newton, was purchased by Chris Lisle, Tummel Herefords.
His Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) indicated +6.4 Birthweight, +10 Milk, +34 200 day, +56 400 day and +84 600 day.
Weighing 852kg, his EBV eye muscle area (EMA) measured +2.6, -0,4 Rib, -0.3 Rump and +0.4pc intramuscular fat (IMF).
Top priced Poll Hereford bull, Glenholme Sumo by Doodle Cooma Magnate, was bought by return buyer Peter Soutter, Benambra, Victoria.
Weighing 810kg, his EBV's indicated +5.8 BW, +15 Milk, +47 400 day, +74 600 day and +72 Mature Cow Weight.
His carcass measured +2.4 EMA, +0.2 Rib, +0.1 Rump and +0.5pc IMF.
The top priced pen of heifers was bought by Dennis and Deniece Griggs, Braidwood.
They have been buying from the Bush family for many years and have an established Hereford herd on the southern tablelands.
"We know the cattle do well in our country," Mr Griggs said.
"These heifers are a good even line, I know the genetics and they fit in with our program."
Speaking after the sale, Geoff Bush was very happy with the clearance and the overall average results.
"I was very pleased with the interest in our heifers, there was good value in the unjoined females which had attracted a few determined bidders," he said.
"The tops of our bull also sold very well, with many going to longtime supporters of our stud program."
Settled by Holman Tolmie, Cootamundra, and interfaced with AuctionsPlus in association with Nutrien, Tim Woodham and Steve Tolmie took the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.