The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Branch shutdowns should be a last resort, says Perin Davey

By Perin Davey
March 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the big four banks have announced branch closures since the Regional Banking Taskforce delivered its recommendations, says Perin Davey. Picture by Shutterstock

There are few issues that raise the ire of regional communities as passionately as loss of services, particularly the closure of regional bank branches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.