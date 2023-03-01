There are few issues that raise the ire of regional communities as passionately as loss of services, particularly the closure of regional bank branches.
Although not a new phenomenon, the apparent acceleration of branch closures since around 2017 has led to calls for action.
Exacerbating the concern in communities is the newer trend of removal of Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) thus further limiting the ability for people to access cash.
For all these reasons, I was pleased to be appointed to the Regional Banking Taskforce in 2021 to work with the banking sector, Bank@Post, local government and small business to look out how we can better service our regional communities and ensure they continue to have access to cash and banking services.
The goal of the taskforce was to work with the sector to identify solutions the banks could and would implement. We wanted branch closure to be the absolute last resort, not the first.
We heard about alternatives such as branches operating reduced opening hours to the public and then staff reverting to provide tele-banking services for the remainder of the day. This was seen as a win-win keeping face to face services and jobs in town. It also addressed the growing need to service online banking customers while banks retained experienced staff.
Other solutions included the co-location of branches. This could be banks sharing physical infrastructure, as is the case in my home town where Westpac and St George share office space, or it could be banks coming to an arrangement to operate out of another business such as the council offices as has been done in various locations.
Community owned banks also give communities an alternative and they are bucking the trend, opening more regional branches recently than closing them.
Importantly, the taskforce heard about Bank@Post which currently operates in more than 1800 rural and remote locations providing services for customers of more than 80 different financial institutions. It keeps competition in the financial sector while providing a vital service.
To me, the key recommendation from the taskforce was for the banks to undertake a branch closure impact assessment to provide clear reasons for the closure and outline the consultation, engagement and what transition services would occur.
All banks agreed to this recommendation, yet all the big four have proceeded to announce branch closures since the report was published and prior to the agreed commencement date for impact assessments.
Is it any wonder the Senate have now initiated an inquiry into bank closures in regional Australia? The Senate Inquiry will be conducted by the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee. It will take submissions from all and will hold hearings throughout regional Australia.
