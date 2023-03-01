While competition among restockers is hot for females, livestock agents still believe there is value for money for astute buyers.
Donovan Livestock and Property, Grafton, livestock agent Mitch Donovan told vendors to expect prices to be softer at the Grafton annual female sale on Saturday.
"The top prices certainly exceeded my expectations," Mr Donovan said.
"We had an extremely good sale in 2022, so I told them it would be $1000 off the pace compared to last year, but the lead pens were slightly dearer."
Mr Donovan said there was a robust market for well-presented cattle.
"I put the strong prices down to the quality and breeding," he said.
"Also, finding cattle adapted to coastal conditions is difficult here.
"Those breeder cattle quality will always sell no matter what the market is; the producers that have their breed type right and the quality right will always have a good day."
Mr Donovan said it is a weather-driven market from this time of year onwards.
"In my opinion, the season has been good; our cattle are in better condition now than compared to this time last year," he said.
"It's green, and a little bit of rain would be nice going into winter; it's a little short in areas, but our upper Clarence country is really good; they're having a great season.
"It's that prickly point between the north-west getting oats in and a shower of rain.
"We won't see much change until we see a bit of rain to slow a few numbers and boost confidence."
Bowe and Lidbury livestock agent Greg Lidbury, Maitland, drove five hours each way to secure a line of Brangus heifers for a top of $2950 at Grafton.
"A client found heifers he thought were suitable, and when we arrived at Grafton, it was an outstanding line of Brangus heifers; they were a credit to their vendors," Mr Lidbury said.
Bowe and Lidbury will hold its 34th annual feature Angus, and Angus-cross female sale on Saturday at Maitland.
Agents expect 1000 cattle, including a good line-up of pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus heifers, 250 to 300 cows with calves, and some outstanding females in the unjoined section.
"All our top breeding herds with the top genetics in our area will offer cattle," Mr Lidbury said.
"It's a good showcase of what cattle are produced in the lower Hunter Valley.
"I don't think you could find a better time to buy females. Gone are the huge record prices; we have returned to a bit of reality.
"There is no better buying than quality, young females; you will have them for six to eight years and get a great return from them.
"Well-bred calves will still make $1400 to $1500; it is still an excellent return on investment."
