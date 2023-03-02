Wirruna Poll Hereford bulls sold to $36,000

"We are presenting bulls ready to work," Ian Locke, principal of the Wirruna Poll Hereford stud at Holbrook said as he opened today's annual autumn bull and female sale.
"Our genetic program is recognised as one of the most disciplined breeding programs in the country focused on helping commercial beef producers improve their beef herd profitability," he said.
Mr Locke with his wife Diana, penned 71 Poll Hereford bulls, 12 PTIC females as individual lots along with 72 PTIC females in group lots.
Of the 71 bulls offered 59 sold to top price of $36,000, with a sale average of $10,728.81: while 12 PTIC heifers sold to $9000 (twice) and average of $6208.33, and the 72 grouped breeders 40 sold to $4000 and average of $3050.
The top priced bull, Wirruna R105, a son of Wirruna Kalimna K326, was bought through AuctionsPlus.
The December 2022 Group Breedplan EBVs for the sire prospect indicated +38.6 calving ease DIR pc, -4.9 Gestation Length, +3.9 Birthweight, +77 400 day growth, +99 600 day growth, +57 Mature Cow Weight and +18 Genetic Milk.
His fertility figures showed +3.6 Scrotal size, -8.3 days to calving, while his carcase traits measured +75 carcase weight, +6.1 eye muscle area (EMA) sq cm), +2.5 Rib fat mm, +2.6 Rump fat mm and +2.5 intra muscular far (IMF) pc.
The bull was recently nominated as a HAL Super Sire, and he is the highest sire in the breed for Southern Self Replacing $Index of $257.
The equal top priced female, Wirruna Victoria P365 (ET) by Wirruna Juke J022 was bought by Roscrea Farming, Brentwood, SA.
She was in calf to Wirruna Rockefeller R355.
The other top price PTIC heifer was Wirruna Victoria R039 by Wirruna Justin J13.
Bought by P and S Eggleston, Kiewa, Victoria, she was in calf to Wirruna Romeo R084.
The top priced pen of 15 PTIC cows was bought by R and F Marshall, Lancaster.
The sale which was interfaced with AuctionsPlus, and settled by Nutrien, Holbrook, was led by Damian Halloway and Tim Woodham (Nutrien).
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.