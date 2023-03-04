Stanthorpe yarded 1500 head of weaner cattle on Thursday with steers to $1522.27.
Angus steers sold on a cents a kilogram basis topped at 546c/kg while Angus heifers reached a peak of 472c/kg.
Ian Mulcahy, Urbenville, sold Angus steers with Clunie Range blood to 487c/kg at 311.4kg for $1516.66.
Andrew Hill's Tarcoola Grazing at Woodenbong selling the champion pen of Angus steers, 339kg for 418c/kg or $1417.
"We've had a wet winter and a hard dry summer," he said, noting his calves were back 30kg on last year. "The country's got no guts."
Champion heifers, EU, produced by Tarcoola Grazing 288kg made 452c/kg or $1301.76, going to Winton, Qld.
Champion Angus cross heifers with Texas blood produced by the Jackson family, Booky Cattle Co at Liston, made $1116.72 for 297kg at 376c/kg . A pen of their Angus, same weight, made 400c/kg or $1188.
Their steers 252.9kg made 516c/kg or $1304.74.
The Spencer family, Texas, sold Angus cross steers 331kg for 426c/kg or $1410.
Tim Lucas' beef enterprise Muirlawn at Rabbit Ridge, Dalveen sold Angus steers with Brooklana blood, 342kg for 418c/kg for $1429.56. Another lighter pen, 236kg made 490c/kg or $1156.40.
Champion pen of Euro cross cattle, Charolais/Droughtmaster weaned steers, sired by Palgrove bulls and produced by the Saunders family, Mingoola, made 378c/kg for 380kg or $1436.40, going to the Dalby, Qld district. Their weaned heifers, quiet in the pen, made 348c/kg for 374kg or $1301.52.
Peter Mulcahy and Lorrain Shaw, Urbenville, sold Angus steers 279kg for 474c/kg or $1322.46.
Angus steers with Hazeldean blood produced by The McMillan family, Woodenbong, sold to a top of 460c/kg for 273kg or $1255.80.
Their heifers sold to a top of 259kg for 392c/kg or $1015.28, won by Aaron's brother Mat.
The Pethers family, Woodenbong, sold Angus steers to 438c/kg for 302kg or $1322.76.
Angus breeder Kev Dau, Tallowood, Upper Tooloom, came away with the family's heifers to $1456.24, for 334kg at 436c/kg and will put them to Eaglehawk bulls.
He paid 472c/kg for 292kg or $1378.24 for Angus heifers Ian Mulcahy, Urbenville.
The sale was hosted by Ray White with auctioneer Ben Johnston taking the bids.
Read more: Southern lights ignite over Dubbo.
Read more: Where's the climate driver for what's next?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.