Champion pen of Euro cross cattle, Charolais/Droughtmaster weaned steers, sired by Palgrove bulls and produced by the Saunders family, Mingoola, made 378c/kg for 380kg or $1436.40, going to the Dalby, Qld district. Their weaned heifers, quiet in the pen, made 348c/kg for 374kg or $1301.52.