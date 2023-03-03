Tenterfield yarded 3491 head of store cattle at the first weaner sale of the year selling to a top of $1600.98 a head at 454 cents a kilogram for a run of weaned Angus steers, 352 kilograms at 10-12 months, produced by Craig and Rachel Brown, Tenterfield.
Weaner steers, 2511 head - predominantly Angus - averaged 451.8 cents a kilogram or $1336.70 with the top cents a kilogram price reaching 536c/kg.
The 929 weaner heifers averaged 420.3c/kg or $1116.89 to reach a top bid of 484c/kg and $1433.53, for Angus calves produced by the Lemberg family at Knockdon Park, Black Swamp Road.
A yarding of 61 Inglebrae Angus commercial steers, 337 kilograms, averaged 458c/kg or $1546.31.
"These were good results considering where the market has gone," said breeder and Braeburn property manager Darren Battistuzzi, who noted the quality of calves considering the district's dry summer,
Weaned Angus steers, 8-10 months from Angelo and Nichole Saccon, Dumaresq Valley, averaged 299kg across an even yarding of 64 head to fetch 478c/kg or $1428 a head.
It was an excellent result in a tougher market and well behind last year's price of $2300; and the 2021 return of $2100.
"I'm not excited, but they sold," Mr Saccon said.
The irrigator with Lucerne under pivot said the dry summer affected his paddock cattle with calves weaned early. He is were concerned about the forecast going into winter.
"This cattle price doesn't want to a new normal with urea at $1500/t and diesel still at $2/k," he said.
On looking at them seasoned eyes guess weight were back 30kg but data is more accurate. In spite of the wet winter and dry summer calves weighed on average 16kg less than last year - 316kg in 2022 and 300kg in 2023.
"They presented with more growth and less fat than last year," said Ray White principal agent Ben Sharpe. "They offered the buyer more opportunity."
Doug Williams and Debbie Jackson recalled that they were "very lucky" last year, and have accepted their new price reality with Angus weaner steers 303kg for 436c/kg or $1321.
Their heifers 252.5kg made 400c/kg or $1010.
For many onlookers Thursday's selling offered good opportunity - if only there was a green paddock in which to put them. Most of the New England of late has been too dry to grow grass, with planting of winter oats for feed falling behind schedule. Thursday's heavy rain came too late for the new crop of weaners but might help establish a crop.
Young auctioneer of the year Will Clarridge, now running cattle at home, took a day off from the family farm and drove up the western slopes to Tenterfield to "keep my eye in", he said, and buy pens of Angus for a friend, paying 432c/kg for 308kg or $1330.56, produced by B and P Kraft, Tenterfield.
Best EU accredited Hereford from Doug Taylor, 289kg, made 416c/kg going to Roma.
Santa Gertrudis/Hereford cross off Gungel, 275kg, made 456c/kg or $1254.
Mole Station Charbray yearling steers 337kg made 410c/kg or $1381, going to Carrolls Creek.
Front row heifers with Clunie Range, Dulverton and Alumy Creek blood from Justin and Vikki Rowe, Niaroo at Timbarra, 293kg made 464c/kg or $1359.
Geoff Farlow, Deepwater, sold Angus heifers 305kg for 448c/kg or $1366.
Dingo Hill on the eastern side of Tenterfield sold EU accredited Angus heifers 295kg for 466c/kg or $1374.
Alan Schroder sold Angus heifers 253c/kg for 440c/kg or $1113.
"The price isn't too bad as long as you don't think about the fact we were getting these bids four years ago," he said.
The sale was hosted by Ray White Tenterfield with Ben Sharpe catching the bids.
