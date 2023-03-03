The Land
Home/Markets

Tenterfield weaners sell to corrected market as buyers say there's no room in the feedlot

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated March 3 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus weaner steers from Debbie Jackson, who farms with her partner Doug Williams at Tenterfield sold this pen, 303kg for 436c/kg or $1321, at the Tenterfield Ray White sale on Thursday.

Tenterfield yarded 3491 head of store cattle at the first weaner sale of the year selling to a top of $1600.98 a head for a run of 36 Angus steers produced by Craig Brown, Tenterfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.