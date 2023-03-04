A joyous atmosphere rippled throughout Tamworth Racecourse as one of the biggest meetings of the season was staged on Sunday afternoon.
With the mercury climbing into the low 30s, an estimated crowd of up to 1200 partied under a blue sky on a day that the Paul Messara-trained Akasawa won the $150,000 Hunter and North West Country Championships.
Friends Clare Richardson and Raquel Dormehl were among the race-goers.
"It's quite a good day, good turnout, good crowd and good racing," Dormehl said.
For Jack Penfold, it was his first meeting as Tamworth Jockey Club's new general manager.
The 29-year-old returned to his hometown with his family to take up the position.
He said the club was anticipating a crowd of about 1200.
"They keep rolling through the gates, and it's a nice warm day for them," he said, adding: "We'd be happy with around the 1000 mark."
In a thrilling feature race, Akasawa (Aaron Bullock) justified his favourite status by finishing over the top of Running Bear - with the Cody Morgan-trained Casino Lord a close third.
Akasawa and the Jan Bowen-trained Running Bear have qualified for the $500,000 Country Championships final at Randwick on April 1.
Messara said of Akasawa: "He's a very strong horse, he loves winning, he gives 110 per cent. When things get tough, he finds the line."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
