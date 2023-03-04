The Land
Home/News
Photos

Photos: all the colour from the Country Championships at Tamworth

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
March 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A joyous atmosphere rippled throughout Tamworth Racecourse as one of the biggest meetings of the season was staged on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.