Well developed Black Range delivers productivity

BLACK Range Station is a dynamic, well developed mixed farming operation located about 85km north west of Condobolin.
The Western Lands Lease property comprises of about 15,264 hectares (37,717 acres) and has a great combination of sloping red loam farming country, open grazing flats, hill country and timbered ranges.
Offered by Black Range Grazing and Farming Pty Ltd, the diversified property has a number of income streams including broadacre cropping, sheep, cattle, and rangeland goats.
There may also be an opportunity to develop a carbon project on the property if desired.
Black Range currently has a 4238 ha (10,472 acre) cultivation consent license and two property vegetation plans covering an additional 2796ha (6911 acres).
Last year's cropping program included about 1900ha (4700 acres) of wheat under a share farming agreement with current plans being to plant a similar area this year.
Key features of the property include an extensive stock watering system with 16 surface dams, new solar bore supplying a network of tanks and troughs and excellent internal, trapping, containment and exclusion fencing.
Main improvements include a five bedroom homestead, large machinery/hay shed, five stand shearing shed with sheep yards, three sets of goat yards and two sets of cattle yards.
The property has undergone significant improvement since 2017 including "drought proofing" the stock watering system.
A new solar bore was installed as well as more than 22km of new internal fencing and the development of considerable areas of the property for broadacre cropping.
Black Range Station is being offered with a price guide of $400-$450/acre - about $15-$17 million.
Black Range Station is being sold through an expressions of interest process closing on April 13.
Contact Gary Johnston, 0427 574 270, or Sam Johnston, 0412 896 602, Johnston Rural Group.
