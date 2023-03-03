The Land
Total clearance brings Yasloc Poll Dorset to 458 consecutive rams sold without a passed in lot

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated March 4 2023 - 7:32am, first published March 3 2023 - 11:00pm
Lincoln Mckinlay, Elders with Nick Say, Yasloc stud principal alongside top buyer Brian Winter,Glen Innes and Shad Bailey, Colin Say & Co.

Poll Dorset rams where in hot demand at Yasloc's 41st annual ram sale in Glen Innes on Friday. A total clearance of 151 rams was achieved with a first time buyer showing interest in over 100 rams.

