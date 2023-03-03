Poll Dorset rams where in hot demand at Yasloc's 41st annual ram sale in Glen Innes on Friday. A total clearance of 151 rams was achieved with a first time buyer showing interest in over 100 rams.
From the 100pc sale clearance a top of $3200 was reached with an overall average of $1338 across the board.
In the breakdown of the sale, their were 112 two tooth Poll Dorest rams selling to a top of $3200 with a $1365 average alongside 39 Poll Dorset ram lambs selling to heights of $2800 and a $1261 average.
This years results were slightly down on last years total clearance of 157 rams to a $3800 top and $1810 average. The Glen Inness based stud has now completed 3 consecutive years with total clearances at their annual ram sales, this milestone will now take their consecutive number of rams being sold at auction to 458.
First time buyer John Rae, Quambone showed high interest in Yasloc genetics bidding on over 100 rams on the day. The western NSW buyer walked away with a total of 40 rams to average $1302 and top at $2100.
Mr Rae predominantly runs a commercial merino operation in the states west, however after several weeks contemplating a decision he has decided to shift his core breeding values.
"I've been looking for something special to cross over my merino ewes and I've found it here today". he said.
"I run alot of merino sheep and it seems to me that the wool industry is struggling at the moment."
"The price of wool itself is not the problem at the moment, its the cost of getting the wool off the sheep."
"I believe the lamb market has a good future into the American trade market." said Mr Rae.
Top priced ram for the day of $3200 sold to return local buyer of 12 years Brian Winter, Glen Innes.
A son of a homegrown sire Yasloc 173/19, the 100kilogram Poll Dorset ram tested in the top 10pc of the breed for weaning weight at 11.5 and in the top 20pc of the breed for post weaning weight at 16.6.
"I've got some beautiful Merino crossed Dohne ewes he'll be going over to give me some fat lambs hopefully." said Mr Winter.
"I noticed he was by the Yasloc sire and had solid carcase traits all the way through."
Mr Winter purchased 2 rams for an average of $2450.
Return buyer Jeff Bucknell, Inverell purchased 17 rams to average $1388 to an equal top of $1700.
Ben Vale Pastoral Company, Emmaville bought 9 rams to average $1233 and a top of $1400.
Local buyers WJ & RL Lockyer put together a draft of 9 rams also to average $1266 and a $1400 equal top.
Yasloc stud principal Nick Say reflected on the sale offering as "some of the best all-round rams bred at Yasloc".
"To have a full clearance of over 150 rams in the current market were in is the most pleasing thing from today." said Mr Say.
"Good lambs are still making good money and people are aware of that so if your doing the right thing and ticking the right boxes theirs still plenty of money to be made."
"It was great to have someone like John {volume buyer} support us today and invest into our genetics the way he has, I'm exited to see hes results in the coming months."
The sale was covered by Colin Say & Co and Elders with Lincoln Mckinlay and Shad Bailey sharing auctioneering duties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.