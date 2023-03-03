A man has died after a crash involving a ute and a truck at Boorowa.
Two others also remain in a critical condition after the accident on Wednesday.
Emergency were called to Long Street just before 8pm, police said.
It was reported that a southbound ute, with three men on board, and an eastbound table-top truck collided near the intersection with Rye Park Road.
They found the ute driver and his two passengers critically injured, while the truck driver suffered injuries described as being non-life threatening.
Three helicopters were called to the scene, with the ute driver airlifted to Liverpool Hospital.
Police were contacted on Friday and told the man had died.
An investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
