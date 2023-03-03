The gates have been flung open on the 150th Tamworth Show.
Friday action saw the Schools Gymkhana, the animal nursery in full swing, as well as the secondary schools judging competitions.
The judging continues on Saturday, but there will be plenty more to keep the whole family entertained.
Unfortunately, rising insurance costs have taken their toll on sideshow alley, with fewer rides available to show goers this year.
Nemingha and Bendemeer schools will perform on Saturday afternoon ahead of the official opening and grand parade and sashing of the Ag Shows NSW Young Woman of the Year, set down for the main arena at 2:30pm.
The FX Aussie Motocross show and fireworks display will round at the Saturday program.
The show closes at 5pm on Sunday.
