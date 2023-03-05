The Land
Tiny endangered mammal set for release into national park

By Tim Dornin
March 5 2023 - 11:00am
The Red-tailed Phascogales will be monitored after release in Mallee Cliffs National Park, NSW. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

More than 20 Red-tailed Phascogales are set to be released in a national park in NSW after a 450-kilometre journey from a breeding program at Adelaide Zoo.

