Yulgilbar Pastoral Company yarded 410 breeding cattle for its annual Yulgilbar Genetics Commercial Female sale on Saturday at Casino, selling to a top of $3520.
Heifers in calf, 391 head, averaged $2689.26. First calf cows which proved their early maturing fertility on the sly, 19 head, averaged $2598.95.
The lead pen of Angus/Santa Gertrudis, or Sangus, pregnancy tested in calf to Angus sires, sold to repeat client the Waugh family, Thora, who will calve them down and then put them to Romagnola bulls.
"These will replace older cows of the same cross," said Robyn Waugh, whose family also operate the Thora sawmill. "We bought 35 head last year and 30 the year before."
Mark Houlahan, Tyndale, recently relocated from Moree, bought Sangus heifers, red tagged, for $3440 and said he was familiar with the good qualities of the Santa Gertrudis breed and was looking to restock in a similar way.
Repeat client Craig Moore, Kilgran via Kyogle, paid $3200 for Sangus in calf to the Angus bull.
"For me these Sangus have no problem calving," he said. "I always have cows with calves at foot. They suit my country."
Singleton buyer Marty Slattery, Riverview Pastoral, paid $2780 for Hereford/Santa heifers in calf to Angus. He will eventually put them to a Rosedale Charolais bull.
"The Hunter is traditionally British bred country but I have heard good things about this cross and I want to give it a go."
Santa Gertrudis Heifers PTIC to Angus reached $3350 going to Wagga Wagga for Ben Webster, through his father Daryl, from Ettrick via Kyogle.
Charolais/Santa in calf to Angus made $2500 going to the Campbell family, Bexhill, where they will eventually be put to Wakefield Charolais bulls.
Santa heifers in calf were bought for $2380 by Mick Van Eck, Babyl Creek, who is building a herd.
Heifers from Mallanganee-bred Simmental bulls over Yulgilbar Santa cows, red tagged to Angus, made to $2340, staying very local.
Repeat Yulgilbar clients Sue and Kevin Donnelly, Upper Taylors Arm, bought Sangus heifers with first calves at foot for $3000. "Sangus cows are amazing," said Mrs Donnelly. "They are early maturing and that's why I picked this pen because these heifers have proven their fertility. And they will line up nicely with our cows which now have a calf."
The sale was hosted by George and Fuhrmann, which bid up for the charity heifer a Charolais/Santa cross PTIC, paying the sale-topping price of $3900 with all proceeds to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
