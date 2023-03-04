The Land
Repeat clients the volume buyers at annual Yulgilbar genetics commercial female sale

Repeat Yulgilbar clients Sue and Kevin Donnelly, Upper Taylors Arm, bought Sangus heifers with first calves at foot for $3000 at Casino on Saturday.

Yulgilbar Pastoral Company yarded 410 breeding cattle for its annual Yulgilbar Genetics Commercial Female sale on Saturday at Casino, selling to a top of $3520.

