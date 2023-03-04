The Land
DPI says White Spot virus related to previous NSW outbreaks

March 5 2023 - 9:00am
Two prawn farms on Palmers Island in the Lower Clarence River have been reported with White Spot viral infections in farmed prawns. The disease has no impact on human health. Image by Google Maps.

Another viral outbreak of White Spot, reported affecting farmed prawns on the lower Clarence River is believed to be related to previous NSW outbreaks.

